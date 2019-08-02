SHO Ajay Bir Bhadana talking to media persons in Haryana on Friday. Photo/ANI
Haryana: Woman given instant talaq over phone call

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:20 IST

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A day after Triple Talaq Bill became an Act following the presidential assent, the Haryana Police">Haryana Police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to her wife through her mother over a phone call.
The victim, Sajida, had earlier filed a dowry and domestic violence against her husband -- Salahudin.
"Based on a complaint filed by a woman, we have registered an FIR against her husband for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq while speaking with her mother over the phone," said Ajay Bir Bhadana, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police station.
The case is registered under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The officer said that a team has been constituted to carry out the investigation.
On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

