Haryana youth dupes Goa man of Rs 4 lakhs on e-commerce portal, held

Vasco (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Goa Police for duping a man of Rs 4 lakhs on an e-commerce portal.

Mohd Irfan, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, had cheated a resident of Goa's Vasco by inducing him to buy a second-hand car he had put on sale on the e-commerce site in June 2020.

On being duped, the Vasco resident filed a police complaint.

A joint operation by the Vasco Police, Mormugao Police and Cyber Crime Police went to Nuh and with the assistance of the Nuh district police traced Mohd Irfan. He was then brought to Goa after obtaining transit remand from Nuh.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

