Haryana's ACB arrests Palwal's DRO among 4 in bribery cases

Chandigarh [India], March 16 (ANI): Officials of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested four persons, including a Sub-Inspector of the Cooperation Department and two officers of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, in separate cases of bribery, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in Jind, Faridabad and Palwal districts.

While giving this information today, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said that in the first case, the ACB arrested the Sub-Inspector of the Cooperation Department, Jind red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for transfer of a plot in cooperative housing building society.

Om Prakash, a resident of Narnaund, in his complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that he wants to get transferred his plot. For this, he contacted Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar who deliberately delayed the work. After all, the accused demanded Rs 50,000 in lieu of the transfer of the plot.

Upon getting the complaint, a raid team was constituted after verifying the facts. During the raid, the team caught the accused sub-inspector accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 red-handed from the complainant.

"In another case, the ACB team arrested HSIIDC, Faridabad Estate Manager Vikas Chaudhary and Senior Manager Manoj Kumar for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to give a completion certificate of an industrial plot," the spokesperson said.



"The bureau caught Manoj Kumar red-handed who was demanding a bribe on behalf of Estate Manager Vikas Chaudhary, he said.

As per the ACB, the above officials of HSIIDC were demanding Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant, Purn Lal Sharma, in lieu of giving a project completion certificate.

"The complainant had already given Rs 75,000 to them. Constant pressure was being made for the remaining amount," the ACB said.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Manoj Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

In yet another crackdown on the corrupt, the ACB team arrested former Palwal District Revenue Officer (DRO) Sushil Sharma in a bribery case registered in October last year.

"The arrest has been made in connection with a bribery case of Rs one lakh from the complainant in lieu of deciding the land dispute case in favour of the complainant by the accused Sushil Sharma," ACB said.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

