Haryana's Ambala completes 1OO pc COVID-19 vaccination of eligible population

Ambala (Haryana) [India], December 25 (ANI): All eligible population of Ambala in Haryana has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19, a senior district official said on Saturday.

"Hundred per cent eligible population of Ambala has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19," Ambala Deputy Commissioner Vikram said.

He congratulated the health workers for this achievement.



Meanwhile, four students in a government school in Ambala have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The teachers of the school have been tested for COVID-19 and contact tracing is being done, he added.

Vikram also asked people to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid large gatherings in the wake of cases of the Omicron variant. Haryana has imposed a night curfew in view of the emergence of the new virus variant. (ANI)

