Haryana's Bhondsi Jail warden found COVID-19 positive after returning from leave

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): A warden of Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail was found COVID-19 positive after he reported to work following a leave, during which he had travelled to his home in Bhiwani.

"The warden went to his home on April 9. After he returned from his home, the jail administration conducted a test for coronavirus where the warden was detected with the virus," Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Dr JS Punia said on Sunday.

After the result came out, the warden was not allowed to come in contact with anyone in the jail.

The Bhondsi Jail colony is now being sanitised to prevent any possible spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

