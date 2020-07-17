Haryana's COVID-19 tally jumps to 24,002 with 696 new cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 16 (ANI): With 696 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana on Thursday, the state's tally of people infected with the virus has climbed to 24,002.

The total number of cases includes 18,185 recovered cases, 5,495 active cases and 322 deaths, said the State Health Department.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths. (ANI)

