Haryana's flower famers demand relief package for losses incurred amid lockdown

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], May 23 (ANI): The flower farmers of Haryana's Jhajjar district have appealed to the government for a relief package after facing huge losses due to the ongoing lockdown.

The farmers say that flowers planted in the fields have withered, as the flower markets remain closed due to the lockdown, and they have incurred losses worth crores.

"It costs us Rs. 25, Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 to grow Lilium, Carnation, and Gypsophila, respectively. All flowers have withered in the field. We've incurred losses worth crores of rupees," said Silak Ram, farmer.

"It takes a lot of hard work and money to grow flowers like Lilium, Carnation, and Gypsophila in an area like Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar. But now the farmers have started uprooting these dried flowers," added Silak Ram.

The flower farmers are looking forward to a relief package to compensate for their losses.

"Flower buyers are locked in their homes, and the flowers are withering away in the fields. Floriculture is neither insured nor has the government given relief to the flower growers till now. The farmers have requested the government for help," said Harishankar, a farmer.

"These flowers are in great demand from March to June, on the occasions of marriage, and on Ram Navami and Eid, they generate good revenue. But this time the lockdown has broken the back of the flower producing farmers," added Harishankar. (ANI)

