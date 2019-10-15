12-year-old Gurmeet Goyat speaking to ANI in Jind on Tuesday.
12-year-old Gurmeet Goyat speaking to ANI in Jind on Tuesday.

Haryana's junior 'journalist' grabs eyeballs this poll season, says want to contest as independent candidate

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:32 IST

Jind (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Gurmeet Goyat aka Goldy Goyat, a 12-year-old 'reporter' from Jind is grabbing eyeballs for his journalism skills in poll-bound Haryana, where he has interviewed political personalities both from within and outside the state and aspires to contest elections as an independent candidate in future.
The young boy has interviewed political bigwigs such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jannayak Janata Party's (JJP) leaders Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala to name a few, fulfilling his late grandfather's wish.
"It was my grandfather's dream to see me make a name for myself in the society. He has passed away now. I regret he could not see me doing it. I have done more than 100 interviews till now, I started making videos in January this year," Goyat told ANI in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.
Goyat, who has his own YouTube channel, has over lakhs of views on interviews conducted by him. The one where he has interviewed Dushyant Chautala has close to two lakh views on his channel.
The boy studies in the ninth grade, at Harsh International School and has already set his goals.
"If I could tell you my personal goal, I want to pursue journalism till 2034 and contest elections after that. I will contest as an independent candidate," said the confident 'journalist'.
As a person who likes to plan everything, Goyat is also sure about the exact time in the future when he leaves his passion - journalism - for another one.
In awe of political class and clout, the young lad is making efforts to ensure that he does not get swayed by different political ideologies as he tries to develop an opinion of his own about the political issues in the state.
Asked why he seems to be impressed with JJP and its leader Dushyant Chautala, the junior journalist said: "Dushyant is young. We can't say anything about him just yet."
Replying to another query about the issues that will dominate the ensuing state assembly elections, Goyat said that Haryana is lagging behind in several areas.
"Our state is lagging behind. Roads are not in good condition and there are issues in water, education and medical facilities. We are behind all these things," the teen said.
Goyat has taken leave from school to cover the assembly elections in the state. So when asked whether the break will affect his studies, Goyat quipped, "Politics karega kya chint hai" (don't worry, I will do politics).
The young social media star, who is critical of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government doesn't shy away from asking tough pointed questions.
Haryana is slated to go to polls on October 21. Votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:43 IST

