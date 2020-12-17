'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Governor has become the Election Commissioner of India.

Speaking to ANI, the CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked, "Has the Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?"

"The way Governor has been appointed by BJP, he is working as the agent of the Central government. It is really shocking and brazen violation of the federal structure and the post of the Governor," she added.



Her statement came a day after West Bengal Governor said, "The biggest challenge for me is West Bengal's image related to elections, which is scary...But I assure people that 2021 state elections will be free, fair and fearless. The right step will be taken at the right time. I'm not a party to politics."

Karat further hailed the victory of the LDF government in Kerala local body election and said that the people of Kerala have given the reply to the totally "false allegation" made by both the BJP and the Congress as part of their main campaign in this Kerala election against LDF Government.

"BJP had made such big claims about how they were going to win the Trivandrum Corporation election and people have given the answer. The way both BJP and Congress have worked together was not liked by the people of Kerala," she added.

In Kerala local body polls, CPI(M)-led LDF, was able to outperform Congress-led UDF and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

NDA finished second with 34 seats but was able to cause a major upset to Left by trouncing its sitting Mayor candidate K Sreeekumar as well as mayor probable Pushpalatha. Final results saw LDF retaining the Corporation with 51 wards, while UDF saw one of its worst performances by settling with 10 wards. (ANI)

