Has Rakesh Tikait taken contract to defame India: BJP questions him on UN remarks

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's "UN remarks", BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar on Saturday accused the farmer leader of defaming the country and warned him to carefully chose his words.

Pointing out that Tikait is habitual of issuing statements and then clarifying it, the BJP Kisan Morcha president said that Tikait should think about the impact of his "words".

"Has he (Rakesh Tikait) taken any contract to defame India? He should control his use of words and think about the impact of his words. Then later he will give clarifications. Ever since the so-called farmers' movement started, after giving every statement, he has issued clarifications. How long will he do it?" questioned Chahar.

Reacting to Tikait's UN remarks Chahar said, "What has happened to Rakesh bhai? Today the soul of Mahatma Mahendra Singh Tikait would also have been hurt. Whatever he wanted, has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interests of the farmers. It is usually seen that Rakesh bhai talks nonsense."

Chahar also alleged that Tikait has nothing to do with farmers' interests.

He further said, "first of all one should ask Rakesh Tikait's intention as when people climbed the Red Fort on January 26, he asked why were they not shot. This shows he is just worried about himself, about his family. He has nothing to do with the interest of the farmers."



Warning Tikait against doing politics over farmers' interest, the BJP Kisan Morcha president stated "Worry about the interest of the farmers, don't do politics over their interests. I have a very clear say in this. When these three agriculture laws were enacted by the government, for the first time since independence reforms were brought in the agriculture sector for the benefit of the farmers with an aim to increase their income. This is the first time this has happened to bring a positive change in the lives of the farmers."

Chahar alleged that Tikait who today is at the forefront of protest against three farm laws, had gone to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar thanking him for bringing the laws and telling him that the decision would have brought peace to the soul of his father, who worked for the interest of the farmers throughout his life.

"Rakesh Bhai is only doing pure politics. Giving his statements, changing the statements. When the three agriculture bills came, first of all, Rakesh Tikait ji went to the Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and thanked him, saying that today the soul of my father Mahatma Mahendra Singh Tikait ji has got peace after the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, did the work to complete the efforts he had put in for the farmers during his lifetime."

The BJP Kisan Morcha president accused Tikait of ignoring the problems of farmers and becoming a hindrance in the way of their interests.

"Now why is he doing this. What are the reasons? Which pressure or greed has led him to come in the way of the farmers' interest. Why he is repeatedly ignoring the farmers and trying to become a hindrance in their interest?" questioned Chahar.

Chahar's remarks came a day after Tikait while speaking about this year's Republic Day incident, had said, "We did not say that we'll take up the issue of new farm bills to United Nations. We'd responded to a question over January 26 incident. Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not should we take this matter to the UN?"

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

