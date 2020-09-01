Hatcheries play vital role in boosting poultry production in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): The hatcheries in Jammu and Kashmir are playing a vital role to increase the poultry production, and the government has shown keen interest in developing and improving the animal husbandry sector.

With constant development in the sector, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of non-vegetarian food items in Kashmir. Activities such as sheep farming and poultry farming have also taken a hit in the Kashmir valley.



The Hatchery Development Department has a success rate of around 85 percent. The sales have come to a normal level after the hatcheries reopened post the COVID-19 lockdown. The chicks are sent to different districts of Kashmir to increase sales.

"Hatcheries play a vital role in increasing production here. The eggs provided by all the poultry farmers are submitted here. Once, chicks hatch from the eggs, they are distributed across various districts through poultry development officers," said Dr Altaf Manzoor, manager at a hatchery.

While explaining how the process can give a boost to businesses, Manzoor said, "These chicks are sold for around Rs 20 and if a buyer purchases 20 to 25 chicks, he can raise the chicks, multiply them and engage in businesses related to it such as selling eggs, chicken, etc. This gives a significant boost to poultry production."

"There are two segments in our working -- the technical section which receives eggs and the mechanical section which works on the hatching process. Both the segments have specific roles," he said while commenting on the functioning of the hatchery.

Showkat, an employee working at the hatchery said, "If hatcheries are set up well, they can result in good profits and enhance business. The government is also assisting in these processes."

"This is a very old hatchery and lots of local residents come here. It was closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but now chicks are being delivered," said Roufi Shah, a local resident.

The use of high-tech machines and constant monitoring of experts in these hatcheries situated at the foothills of Hari Parbat Fort on Makhdoom Sahib, Srinagar, have notably increased the capacity of production. (ANI)

