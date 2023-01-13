Hate speeches at religious assemblies in 2021: SC seeks status report from Delhi police

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Delhi Police for not making any progress in the investigation into cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021 and sought a status report from the police officer probing the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, "there was no palpable progress made in the investigation".

Noting that the FIR was filed five months after the incident and no chargesheet has been filed yet, the bench directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to place on record the steps taken in the investigation related to the matter within a period of two weeks.

The incident pertained to December 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year when the Hindu Yuva Vahini organised an event under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021.

"What are you doing in terms of the investigation? The incident took place on December 19, 2021. The FIR was registered five months later in May 2021. Why do you require five months to register an FIR? How many arrests have been made," it asked the Delhi police.



The top court then order, "We are informed the case is relating to a serious offence of hate speech. We are told that FIR was filed after five months. No probe till now. We are of the view that it will be necessary for the IO to place on record the steps followed to pursue the investigation into an incident of 2021 December."

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against former Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana claiming that the controversial Dharam Sansads were allowed to be held in Delhi in December 2021 in violation of Supreme Court orders.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj who was representing the Delhi Police told the apex court that the delay was not deliberate and that the police were doing the verification.

"Now, what steps you have taken after May 2021? What have you done? How many arrests you have made? What investigation have you done? How many people have been examined? After May 4, it has been eight months. What progress has been made? If you register an FIR five months later, and eight months after that there is no substantial progress...," asked CJI.

In his petition, Gandhi sought contempt action against senior police officials for not taking any steps on the issue, according to the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching. (ANI)

