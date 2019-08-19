Hathni Kund barrage releases 8,28,000 cusec water into Yamuna

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The highest amount of water -- 8,28,000 cusec -- was released in the history of Hathni Kund barrage on Sunday.

The Yamuna level is expectedly going to rise to 207 metres due to the latest discharge from the barrage.

Earlier, in June 2013, around 8,06,000 cusec water was released from the barrage which elevated the Yamuna level to 207.32 metres, Haridev Kamboj, Executive Engineer of Water Services Division, Dadupur said.

"Till 3 pm, 7,60,466 cusec of water was released from the barrage, which could affect low-lying areas in Delhi in the next 48 hours. The release of water began at 4 am. The administration has sounded a high alert in all the nearby areas of Yamuna Nagar," Kamboj said.

He said, "Due to heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, the water level in the river is increasing. Officials are monitoring the situation."

A local resident told ANI, "Water from the river has started entering irrigation fields. If the downpour continues, then we might witness flooding in the state. The government should take immediate steps." (ANI)

