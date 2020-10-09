Hathras accused peddling lies, creating rumours to save themselves: victim's brother

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): The accused in the Hathras case are peddling lies and trying to create different rumours around the incident in a bid to save themselves, the brother of the 20-year-old victim said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI about the letter written by the main accused to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the brother of the victim said, "They are finding ways to save themselves and trying to peddle lies and fuel different rumours. We have never been in contact with the accused."

The main accused, Sandeep Thakur, in his letter to the police has claimed that the four accused in the case are being framed in the matter and alleged that the family of the victim was against their friendship.



The father of the victim has said that they have left it up to the state government to get them justice in the matter regardless of which agency probed the case.

"We have informed them about the incident. Now, it is up to the government to ensure we get justice. All we are demanding is justice, be it through an investigation by the SIT, CBI or court-monitored team," the father told ANI here.

"The accused are the accused. They will say anything in their defense. There is nothing we can say about that," the father of the victim said when asked about the letter of the accused.

He also informed that the family of the victim has not been summoned or asked to appear before the court in connection with the investigation in the case.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped and in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly forcefully cremated her body without the family's consent or their presence. (ANI)

