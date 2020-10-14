Hathras case: Fresh PIL in SC seeking action against police officials, others for 'destruction of evidence'

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking action against police officials, hospital staff, medical officers and other government officials for their alleged role in destruction of evidence and shielding of the accused in the Hathras case.

The PIL filed by a social activist Chetan Janardhan Kamble said a case should be registered for penal offences as well as offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the officials concerned.

It stated that the series of events as reported purportedly show involvement and complicity of the state officials in "destruction of evidence and shielding the accused persons."

The role played by the officials of the state, be it the police, district administration or the government hospital officials is evident, stated the plea, adding that it is pertinent for strict action to be taken against such erring officials to ensure that the faith of the people in the rule of law is not dissipated.

The petition further said that after the incident of alleged gang-rape, the government hospital where the victim was taken in Aligarh did not collect requisite swabs and other samples despite visual indication of a sexual offence having been committed against her and the forensic test was conducted belatedly resulting in no semen sample being found.

It added that even before the investigation in the case has concluded, several high ranking officials made public statements denying that rape was committed with the victim.

It also mentioned the midnight cremation that followed after the victim succumbed to her injuries saying the incident indicates a "clear nexus between the state police and the accused".

On October 7, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while hearing a PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into the case directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit containing details on the protection offered to witnesses, whether the victim's family has chosen a lawyer to represent them, and how can scope of suo-moto case pending in Allahabad High Court be widened.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 and when her mortal remains were taken to her native place, the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body forcefully without the family's consent or their presence, in the dead of the night. (ANI)