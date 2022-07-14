Hathras Court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Hathras court on Thursday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody after two cases were registered against him in the district on July 4.

The case was registered by Deepak Sharma for Zubair's remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses in a tweet in 2018.

The security in the area was beefed up near the court area, thereafter Zubair was produced in CJM Shivakumari Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to the fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him by Uttar Pradesh Police in Sitapur.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna posted the matter for hearing on September 7 and also granted four weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government to file a response on Zubair's plea.

Zubair has challenged the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered against him by Uttar Pradesh police in Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers 'hate mongers'.

Last week, the apex court granted interim bail for five days to Zubair in the FIR registered against him in Sitapur.

The Supreme Court was hearing Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest and challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. (ANI)