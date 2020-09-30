Hathras gang-rape victim's last rites performed at native place

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"We have talked to the victim's family members. The last rites of the victim have been performed keeping in view of peace situation here. Four accused have already been arrested. Police and administration will ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice," Prem Prakash Meena, Hathras Joint Magistrate told ANI.

"Financial assistance has been provided to her family," he said.



The victim's body reached here from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after midnight.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The Hathras district administration on Tuesday said a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to the victim's family. "The state government has already provided compensation of Rs 4.12 lakhs to the family," the district magistrate tweeted. (ANI)

