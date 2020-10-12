Hathras incident: Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing to November 2

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Monday gave next date of hearing in case related to the alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi said.

Shani who is representing Uttar Pradesh's government before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court said that the next date of hearing is November 2, 2020.

"The Court will give a decision. The next date of hearing is November 2, 2020," Shahi told ANI.

"Right now saying anything about the case will be premature. The court has listened to all the people related to court and the matter is sub judice," added Shahi.

The family of the Hathras incident victim, Home Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, Director General of Police (DGP), among others had appeared before the Court today at 2:15 pm.



The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident at the recommendation of the UP government.

A CBI team reached Hathras on Sunday for the investigation in the case. The team has sought some documents from the local administration.

On October 1, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of Hathras incident and has sought response from state DGP and other senior officials.

The Court had sought a response from the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Additional Director General, Law and Order and District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras by October 12. (ANI)

