Hathras not only in Uttar Pradesh, but also in Jharkhand: HC takes state police to task

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Taking the state police to task for "lacklustre and shoddy investigation" in an alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Giridh district in March, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday observed that Hathras like places are not only in Uttar Pradesh, but here as well.

"Hathras (like places) is not only in the state of Uttar Pradesh, but also in the state of Jharkhand," said the HC, hearing a writ petition, demanding arrest of the accused.

"The way the investigation proceeded is absolutely unsatisfactory. No seriousness is shown by the Investigating Officer, nor even by the supervising authority in this case. The urgency is absolutely lacking," the court observed, ordering the Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute a Special Investigation Team in the case.

The court further instructed the DGP to monitor the investigation from time to time and ensure its completion at the earliest.

As per an FIR filed in this case, the accused raped and burnt the minor alive in March. The family members of the victim had caught hold of him, but his family managed to rescue him. He is on the run since then.

An FIR under sections 302, 376, 511, 201 and 34 of the Indian Panel Code was registered at Dhanwar police station of Giridih district in March.

But with no development in the case even after seven months, the writ petition was filed through advocate Arwind Kumar, bringing the attention of the court towards the unsatisfactory investigation done by the police.

The petitioner demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Giridh police, through Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, submitted that they are looking into the honour killing angle.

"Honorable High Court has ordered the Director General of Police to constitute the SIT. We have argued the matter at length. As per (the) FIR, the victim was raped and burnt alive, but the investigation is suggesting that it could be a case of honour killing," Ranjan said. (ANI)