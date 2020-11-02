Hathras victim's family should be provided permanent accommodation in Delhi: Seema Kushwaha

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the Hathras victim said that her family should be provided with permanent accommodation in Delhi.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court will hear the case permanent accommodation in Delhi on Monday.

"We filed an affidavit on October 24. I hope that the court will consider my demands as mentioned in the affidavit. Our demand is that the chief minister promised a job to one family member but nothing has been done so far. The other is that the family should be provided with a permanent accommodation in Delhi as Hathras is influenced by upper caste and the family is Dalit," Kushwaha told ANI.

She said that the demand for protection to the family has been fulfilled while adding that officials related to the case should be terminated.

Kushwaha said that post-mortem has confirmed that the victim was raped.



The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

On October 12, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has said that the decision of cremating the Hathras victim's body in the night is an "infringement" of her human rights.

The Supreme Court, on October 27, directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the case related to the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras.



A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, which was hearing a plea seeking to transfer the trial in the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, said that the same will be decided at a later stage.



The bench said that all aspects of the Hathras case, including security to the victim's family and witnesses, will be looked after by the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

