'Havan' in Prayagraj to combat coronavirus

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): At a time when coronavirus threat is looming large and authorities are pulling all stops to contain its spread, Tirth Purohit community performed "Havan" here on Thursday to combat the deadly virus.

"Tirth Purohit Samaj conducted Havan in view of the coronavirus outbreak. I boycott Chinese goods and I would like to request the citizens of India to oppose Chinese goods," Satyender Tiwari told ANI.

"The youth of Tirth Purohit Samaj conducted Havan to combat with coronavirus. Even the scientists believe that the entire universe gets clean by performing Havan and there is no effect of any kind of virus," said Ankush Sharma.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive. Earlier today, Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4. (ANI)

