Have asked for Centre's help in setting up labs: Karnataka CM on coronavirus

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that his government has asked Centre to help in setting up of labs in view of the coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the situation in the state on coronavirus, Yediyurappa said, "No new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday. The cases reported are of people who came from abroad. Government has made all preparation to fight against this. We have asked the central government to help in setting up labs wherever required, shortly we will do it."

"We have taken a lot of precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week. People are also cooperating with us, we will take a further decision after one week," he added.

Karnataka government has said that as of now six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, including one person who died.

"Till date six COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state including one death. The 5 Coronavirus positive cases are in isolation at the designated hospital in Bengaluru," the Karnataka government said on Sunday. (ANI)

