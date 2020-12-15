Have enough evidence to incriminate Pak for sending terrorists to India, says J&K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday stated that there is "enough evidence" to incriminate Pakistan for not only training people but also sending terrorists to India.



"We have got enough evidence to incriminate Pakistan for not only training people but also for sending terrorist outfits to India to disturb the ongoing District Development Council poll process. This (Poonch) incident is also part of the same conspiracy. We will book the accused soon," DGP Singh said on yesterday's Poonch encounter.

Meanwhile, the wreath-laying ceremony of Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer of Peoples Democratic Party leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmed, who lost his life in firing by terrorists, was held in Srinagar. (ANI)

