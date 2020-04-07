Have enough food storage for next one year in Chhattisgarh: Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The state has enough food storage for the next one year said Chhattisgarh Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat and added that the state government is providing ration to nearly 2.43 crore people through 58 lakh ration cards across the state.

"We have enough food storage for the next 1 year in Chhattisgarh... Food will be made available to all people on time," Bhagat told ANI.

"Compared to other states, the system of Chhattisgarh was a very commendable and its results also came good... In Chhattisgarh, ration is made available through 12,000 PDS shops. 58 lakh ration cards have been made in Chhattisgarh, which are in circulation. Ration is being made available to 2 crore 43 lakh people through these 58 lakh ration cards," Bhagat added.

The state minister said that at a time when there is lockdown, movement is stopped from one place to another, the "biggest thing which remains a matter of concern for the people is food."

"For the same, nodal officers and a toll-free number has also been started," he said.

Highlighting that there is no shortage of ration in the state, Bhagat has advised people to follow the advisory issued by WHO in connection with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of virus.

On black marketing, Bhagat said, "For this, instructions have been issued at the government level and wherever the complaint is received, investigation is being done after physical verification."

Meanwhile, the ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has fully recovered, officials said on Monday.

"Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID-19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors. All other patients have been cured," said TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister. (ANI)

