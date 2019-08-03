Custodian of the holy mace of Amarnath cave, Dipinder Giri, speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Custodian of the holy mace of Amarnath cave, Dipinder Giri, speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Have faith the government will make arrangements for Amarnath Yatra: Mahant Dipinder Giri

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Mahant Dipinder Giri, custodian of the holy mace of the Amarnath cave, on Saturday said that he had not seen the Yatra being suspended even once and expressed hope that the administration would take steps to ensure it goes on unhindered.
"In 27 years of my life as the custodian of the holy mace, I have never seen the Yatra being suspended after the dates are finalised. I have full faith in the administration that they will make arrangements for the holy mace to be carried to the Amarnath cave on August 11," Giri told ANI here.
Earlier today, the Charri Sthapana of the holy mace of Lord Shiva was done at Amareshwar temple here.
The holy mace will be kept here till August 10 following which it was scheduled to be taken to the Amarnath cave.
The Government has decided to curtail the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir after a series of intelligence inputs were received by security agencies warning of multiple terror attacks by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad. Following this, the government on Friday advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately".
"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," the state government said in a security advisory.
Giri added that the joint press conference by the officials of the Director-General of the Police, CRPF, and the top brass of the Army had also made it clear that there were some serious security threats.
"I think the Yatra is the responsibility of the administration, the top brass of the Army, DGP and DG CRPF in the interview raised security threats which seem to be genuine. However, it would have been better if extra measures were taken and the Yatra should have been allowed to continue," Giri said.
Talking about the number of pilgrims who had visited the cave shrine this year, he said: "According to my knowledge approximately 3.45 lakh people have visited the Amarnath cave till date, which is much higher than the numbers last year." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:56 IST

Kolkata: One more arrested in Yaba tablet bust

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After police arrested two persons and seized seven packets of Amphetamine in connection with a narcotic case earlier today, one more person was arrested from Strand Road area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:52 IST

U'khand: One dead, five injured after accident at powerhouse in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One person was killed while five others were injured in an accident at a powerhouse on Kalp Ganga River in Joshimath area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:48 IST

Action will be taken against those who don't follow discipline:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jharkhand was held on Saturday at the party headquarters here to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections and the tussle over leadership in the state unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:44 IST

Anything that will happen in J-K will come to Parliament: Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 3 (ANI): Amidst heightened speculation that the Centre is planning something big in Jammu and Kashmir, state Governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday said that neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister has hinted anything about any action in the state, tho

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:39 IST

Delhi Police recovers body of 12-year-old boy from pond in Aya Nagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Police on Saturday recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing, from a pond in the jungle behind the Air Force Station in Aya Nagar here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:37 IST

Kumaraswamy hints at leaving politics, says he became CM 'accidentally'

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday hinted at leaving politics, asserting that it is not for good people and emphasises on casteism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:30 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT questions IPS officer Ajay Hilori

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): IPS officer Ajay Hilori was on Saturday interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:25 IST

US Congressional delegation assures assistance to Tibetans

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A six-member US Congressional delegation on Saturday visited the Kashag Secretariat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) here and assured necessary support to the Tibetans for preserving their religion and culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:21 IST

BJP MPs to have dinner at residences of ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MPs taking part in the orientation programme here will have dinner at the residences of Union Ministers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:18 IST

State is equipped to handle issues pertaining to tourism...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after tourist taxi operators kept their vehicles off the road, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state is equipped to handle the issues pertaining to the tourism industry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:15 IST

Shweta Agarwal murder case: Death sentence for Govind Singhal,...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to Govind Singhal and life imprisonment to his mother -- Kamla Devi Singhal and sister Bhawani Singhal -- in connection with the murder of student Shweta Agarwal in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:02 IST

WB: BSF arrests 7 smugglers, seizes 6 kg ganja, 1287 bottles of Phensedyl

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized six kilograms of ganja, 1287 bottles of Phensedyl, 82 cattle and 7 smugglers, in various operations, along the border of Bangladesh with West Bengal on Saturday.

Read More
iocl