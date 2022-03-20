Have full faith confidence in party high command: Senior Telangana Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Sunday said that he had full confidence in Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking at a meeting of senior Congress leaders in Lakdikapool on Sunday, he said, "As a loyalist of the Congress party, we welcome the decision of Congress Working Committee to express full faith in Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and also ask her to lead from the front."

"We have lost at the national level in 2014 and 2019. In the state, we lost in 2014 and 2019. Any appointment made by high command, Congress President is in the interest of the party, so that it can be taken forward to face challenges," he added.



Whether it is Revanth Reddy as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president or selecting Channi as Chief Minister of Punjab or sending Harish Rawat as the chairman of the campaign commitee of Uttarakhand," he stated.

"All this is done with the hope and expectations that they will deliver and lead the party in elections. Unfortunately, we have seen reversals in five states," he added.

Further, he stated that as a responsible Congressman who is committed to the Congress party and leadership of Sonia Gandhi, it is our responsibility to assess. The way things are going particularly in the recent past, we have had set back in Huzurabad, we ended up with 3000 votes against 62000 votes secured by Congress in the 2018 elections, he further added.

"Therefore we need to look at if anything is lacking, what needs to be done and nothing else besides that. We want congress to be strong to emerge victorious in Telangana," he stated. (ANI)

