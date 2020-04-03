Have located 35 out of 57 foreign nationals who came to Bihar: DGP

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 3 (ANI): Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Friday said that 35 out of 57 foreign nationals, who came to the state have been traced.

"From the list of 57 people who have come from foreign countries to the state, we have located 35 out of which 10 are from Bihar. 22 others have either come to Bihar or have returned from the state," the DGP told media persons.

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 29.

According to the Sate's Health Department, two of the COVID-19 persons are from Gopalganj with travel history to the Middle-East while one person from Saran has travel history to the UK.

The two other confirmed cases are from Gaya and are contacts of earlier positive cases, according to the department. (ANI)

