Have no information about who will replace Amarinder as Punjab CM, says Cong leader Vijay Inder Singla

Chandigarh [India], September 18 (ANI): As chief minister post in Punjab fell vacant following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post, Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday said that he has no information about the leader will take over as the new chief minister.

Speaking to reporters briefly after the meeting concluded, Singla said, "I respect the decision of the high command. Also, I have no information about who will become the Chief Minister next..."



Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit. His resignation came ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for the next year.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) unanimously passed a resolution to give party president Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down, said Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Saturday.

Addressing media after the CLP meeting in Punjab, Rawat said the party has sent two resolutions to the high command which were passed in the Congress Legislative Party meeting. (ANI)

