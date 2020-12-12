Have not received any reply from farmers on govt proposal, says Union Agriculture Minister

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same.

"Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal," said Agriculture Minister NS Tomar.

The Union Minister expressed hope that the government will be able to find the solution to the issues raised by the protesting farmers.

"I think we will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the Farmer Unions that they should break the deadlock. The government has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion will be held over it," Union Minister Tomar said.



While reiterating the Centre's stand on willingness to hold talks, the Minister urged the farmers to stop the agitation and take the path of discussion. "In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion. The government is ready for talks," the minister said.

"Laws made by the government have been formed after a lot of deliberation -to bring a change in the lives of farmers, to remove the injustice that was being done to them for years. It was done to ensure that farmers could live better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture," the Minister added.

He further said, "We agree that we are not the over-ruling power and Unions might also have something in their mind. So, the government is ready to make reforms in the laws after talks."

These remarks by the Agriculture Minister comes as hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three laws. (ANI)

