Have nothing to hide, truth will prevail: Vadra after IT dept records his statement in property case

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): After Income Tax Department recorded his statement in connection with Benami property case, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he has nothing to hide and the truth will prevail.

"There is no tax evasion. Whatever notices we get, we answer everything. We are here to cooperate. We have answered everything. It was nothing related to Benami property. Justice and truth will prevail. I have nothing to hide and worry. I will always cooperate," Vadra told reporters here.

When asked if the action is related to political vendetta, he said: "Everybody knows it is. If Priyanka going to move out looking for helping the farmers and all issues, they are going to come to Robert Vadra. This is going on for a decade and I am answering every agency."



The I-T department and Enforcement Department (ED) is probing Vadra under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.



Earlier, the ED had also recorded Vadra's statement in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement, he denied the ownership of properties in London in question. He also denied having assets outside India. (ANI)

