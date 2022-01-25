Have received inputs, we are on high alert, says BSF IG ahead of R-Day celebrations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): As the nation inches closer to celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Border Security Force IG DK Boora said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear.



Addressing the media here on Monday, Boora said, "During this period, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges and preempt the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. We have got some input from the intelligence department. But we are very alert on and along the border including LC. We have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border."

The IG said that they are "extensively carrying out operations including the anti-drone exercises" and will do everything to ensure the safety of the people.

"We are extensively carrying out operations, anti-drone exercises and I am very confident that the militants will not succeed in whatever plans they have made. I can assure our population that they have nothing to fear. We will do everything that it takes to ensure the safety and security of our people," Boora said. (ANI)

