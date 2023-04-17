Have seen a person who doesn't look back after attaining power: Pilot amid row with Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid rift with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over probe into alleged corruption during the previous BJP government, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said he has often come across a person who do not look back after getting "power and money".

"Only that tree is strong and tall, whose roots are strong. I have often seen a person who does not look back when he gets money and power," Pilot said, without taking any names.

Pilot, a former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, said that a person who stays in public rules the hearts of people and will move forward.



Pilot last week sat on a day-long protest in Jaipur, calling for action by the Ashok Gehlot government against alleged corruption during the BJP rule under former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The Congress had said that Pilot's move was "anti-party activity" and said he should raise any such issue in party forums.

In his speech on Monday, Pilot also emphasised unity among people and said that one has to stay away from those who want to create a rift.

"There are many forces who want to create a rift and want to create obstacles. There are many challenges and these are increasing with time, so we have to take a pledge to deal with them. You have to walk on the path of truth. It is difficult but we have to move forward," he said.

Congress has made efforts to fight factionalism in Rajasthan which will face assembly polls later this year. The factionalism had resurfaced again during the Congress presidential election when a meeting of legislatures could not be held despite presence of AICC observers in Jaipur. (ANI)

