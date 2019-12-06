Have to wait for post-mortem examination report to know if victim was raped: West Bengal CM on Malda incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that police have taken up the matter in Malda incident and "we have to wait for the post-mortem examination report to come to a conclusion if the victim was raped."

Banerjee said: "Police have taken up the matter (Malda case). It is a fact that the woman was charred to death but we have to wait for the

post-mortem examination report to come to a conclusion if she was raped."

"I don't tolerate any kind of violence against women. My standing instruction to the police is to arrest the accused immediately and charge sheet them within 3-10 days. This is the law," she added.

A charred body of a woman was found in a mango orchard under the limits of English Bazar police station in Malda district of West Bengal on Thursday, police had said.

While the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, the police said that the woman was set ablaze.

"We have recovered the charred body of a woman. She was burnt with kerosene. We also found some injury marks on her body. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination to Malda Medical College and Hospital," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prasanta Debnath.(ANI)