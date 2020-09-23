Haven't joined any political party; no decision yet on contesting polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 23 (ANI): Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), on Wednesday said that he has not said anything yet about contesting elections and has not met any politicians.

Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that people were coming to meet him and he will take a decision for the future course after discussing with them.

"I have not said anything yet about contesting elections. Anybody can say anything. I have served as DGP and now I am free. I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet.

"I have served as the DGP of Bihar and ensured law and order was maintained in the state. There were law and order situations in various states of the country during CAA-NRC protest but I have maintained it in the state," Pandey said.



"I am a free man. I am not a DGP man. I have taken VRS yesterday. People from various districts are coming to meet me and I will make a decision after discussing with them. No politicians come to meet me. I have not joined any party and when I will join I will inform you," he added.

Pandey said that he will serve the people till he is alive. "As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," he added.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday approved the request of Pandey, seeking voluntary retirement (VRS) from services. Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, DG Civil Defence and Fire Services has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, sources said.

The election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

