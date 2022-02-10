Having seen the valour of people of Punjab, I know their hearts: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Reminiscing old days as a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an incident close to his heart and said that he has seen the valour of the people of Punjab and knows their hearts.

Taking a trip down memory lane, PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with ANI, "I have been connected with the northern states, especially Punjab. I have lived in Punjab for long. I worked as a BJP worker there. I have seen the valour of the people of Punjab. I know the heart of the people of Punjab."

Sharing an incident of a night in Punjab at a time when terrorism was at its peak there and no one would come out of their homes after evening, he said, "I was in Moga or Tarantaran, I don't remember exactly, and I had to go to the next station, but got late due to work. It was just me and my driver and the car stopped working on the way. I had an old Ambassador at that time."

"We were pushing the car when 2-3 Sikhs from a nearby field joined us, but to no avail. Then I asked the Sikhs if there was a mechanic nearby, to which they said no. The Sikhs then asked me to leave the car there and to accompany them to their hovel in the field for a meal and a night's stay," he shared.

Recalling their warm gesture, PM Modi said, "The Sikh family, the way they handled the situation and asked me to stay for the night 'no matter what'....When they got to know that I am a BJP worker, they said it is okay. You are staying here today."

"I was stunned that they let me stay there and took care of my meals and then in the morning, their son went and got the mechanic. They got the car repaired," he added.

He then reiterated that he has seen the heart of Punjab and said, "I have seen this heart of Punjab. I know the emotions of Sikhs."

The Prime Minister then shared that in Gujarat, there are several Sikh families, especially in the Kutch area, involved in farming.

Further, he shared that he was very upset when the Lakhpat Gurdwara was damaged in an earthquake and said, "I brought in workers from Rajasthan and asked them to rebuild the Gurdwara similar to the one where Guru Nanak Dev ji had put his feet at."

Expressing his fondness for the Sikhs, PM Modi said that no government in the past, especially the Congress, has worked for the community as much as the BJP-led Centre is doing today.

"I believe that they (Punjabis) are the veer jawans of the country, and I will do whatever I can, for them," PM Modi said. (ANI)