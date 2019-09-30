Representative image
Hazardous Chinese firecrackers reaching India illegally ahead of Diwali: DRI warns govt agencies

Ankur Sharma | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has warned all investigating and intelligence agencies that a huge quantity of hazardous Chinese firecrackers has started reaching India illegally ahead of Diwali.
According to DRI, the import of firecrackers is 'restricted' in terms of foreign trade policy.
The Chinese crackers are not only dangerous for the environment but are also against Explosive Rules, 2008 as they contain banned chemicals like red lead, copper oxide and lithium among others.
The Chinese dealers, on the other hand, have been targetting the Indian markets to achieve their annual financial targets, sources claimed.
"The import of firecrackers is 'Restricted' in terms of the 'Foreign Trade Policy' and is allowed only against an import license issued by the Director-General of Foreign Trade. It has been observed that in order to circumvent the licensing requirements, unscrupulous importers are indulging in the illegal import of firecrackers by any misdeclaration and concealment," an official communication of DRI, accessed by ANI read.
"In this regard, several alerts have been issued by this office in the past. Seizure of juggled firecrackers by Customs enforcement wings bear testimony to the unabated attempts of entities to clandestinely import of firecrackers by way of misdeclaration and concealment. This is a serious matter and a grave cause of concern," DRI's letter added.
The DRI has asked all intelligence and investigating agencies to be on the lookout for firecrackers imported from China and to apprise it with details of such seizures in the future.
"It is requested that the field formations under your jurisdiction may be sensitized and suitably alerted to carefully assess and examine consignments of consumer and miscellaneous goods imported by traders from China and other countries in order to rule out the possibility of such illegal imports," the letter reads.
"The SIIB, Preventive and other Intelligence and Investigation units under your charge may be directed to maintain strict vigil against such illegal imports and to ensure immediate and effective action for their detection. The results of such enhanced vigil may be brought to the notice of this Directorate, along with the modus adopted," it added. (ANI)

