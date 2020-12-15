Hazare warns of sitting on fast if demands related to agriculture not fulfilled

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and warned of resuming hunger strike if the Centre does not fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by MS Swaminathan Commission.

He has also demanded granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).



Hazare said that on February 5, 2019, after receiving a written assurance from then Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh that the Centre would form a high- powered committee to discuss the suggestions made by the Swaminathan Commission and other agriculture-related demands, he ended his fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Hazare has enclosed the letter of Radha Mohan Singh assuring that the high-powered committee will prepare its report and submit it by October 30, 2019.

"The Centre had assured that it would take appropriate action on the demands on the basis of the committee's report. Since nothing has been done till date to that effect, thinking has started to resume the hunger strike which was called off on February 5, 2019," Hazare said.

He said once the details of the hunger strike are finalised, he will inform the minister.

The letter has come amidst the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws. (ANI)

