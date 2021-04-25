HC asks Delhi govt, Centre to concentrate on reducing COVID mortality rate

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday during the hearing of several petitions of different Hospitals facing acute shortage of oxygen asked the Centre, Delhi Government to concentrate on reducing the COVID mortality rate.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli on Saturday made it clear that the court is going to spare anyone whether a senior or a junior officer.

"Any specific instances will have to be brought to life. We will initiate criminal proceedings right away," the court said.

During the hearing which went on for more than two hours, the Court also noted that according to IIT, Delhi the peak of the COVID-19 cases will hit in mid-May and it will be like a tsunami.

"How are we trying to build the capacity, we need to think of that too," the bench stated.



Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta during the hearing informed the court that there is some problem with the suppliers. The Ministry of Home Affairs specifically directed concerned officers not to spare anyone if any malpracticeis found. He also submitted that some Delhi hospitals do not have enough storage capacity, and it is being looked into.

Meanwhile, a MHA official informed the court that because of a huge number of cases across the country, there is a shortage of tankers. He also said that even state governments are working very hard. They have also spoken to industrialists to help them. "Delhi and Centre have to work together," he added.

On that Senior Advocate, Rahul Mehra submitted that two industrialists have been contacted.

"We are doing whatever best," he added.

Senior Advocate Mehra further said, "We have yesterday got only around 307 MT oxygen supply, despite our allocated quota is 480 MT. Currently because of a total chaotic situation, completely mismanaged functioning. If we are not getting 480 MT of allocated oxygen, entire functioning will collapse in 24 hours."

The Delhi High Court after passing the several directions also issued notice to respondents on the fresh petitions of different hospitals which had knocked the doors of court regarding the shortage of oxygen supply. Raja Agrasen Hospital, Batra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital and Saroj Super specialty hospital counsels were present during the hearing. (ANI)

