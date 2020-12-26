HC asks Delhi govt not to release concern bureaucrats' salary till Industrial Award remain un-implemented

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government not to release the salary of secretary, rural development department and principal secretary, revenue/ divisional commissioner till industrial award(s) remain un-implemented or till further order from the court.

"In my view, this apathy of the respondents towards workmen cannot be countenanced. It seems that only drastic measures can awaken the respondents from their slumber. Court also sought a status report on steps taken to ensure implementation of the Awards while posted the matter for January 27, 2021," said Justice Navin Chawla while passing the order on December 23.

The court further observed that petitioners were upset due to the inaction of the respondents in processing the implementation of Industrial Awards and Recovery Certificates that were passed in favour of the petitioners on March 24, 2006; affirmed by the high court by the order on March 28, 2019; and by the Supreme Court on October 14 same year.



During the hearing, the high court also noticed that petitions had been pending before it since August 19, 2020. The case was repeatedly adjourned after the assurance of the respondents that the implementation of the Industrial Award(s) is being expedited and necessary action would be taken.

"Again the situation remains the same with the respondents having passed an order dated 24.11.2020 for creation of 32 supernumerary posts and calling upon all the District Magistrates to ensure compliance therewith, however, even this order remains un-implemented till date. The petitioner(s) have, therefore, not received any benefit inspite of the Industrial Award(s) having been passed in their favour fourteen years back and the Special Leave Petition of the respondents also having been dismissed almost a year back," the court said in its order on December 23.

Advocate Rajiv Aggarwal while talking to ANI said, "This is very unfortunate that these poor workmen suffered a lot. They are waiting for their permanent job right for long. They are aggrieved and fighting for it since 2001."

Meanwhile, after the Delhi High Court's order, the Delhi Government on December 24, communicated with the District Magistrate and requested to ensure the grant of benefits to the 32 caretakers by making payment of their due claims and send a compliance report by December 31. (ANI)

