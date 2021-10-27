HC asks Delhi govt to ensure age verifying mechanism for online liquor shopping

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government about the age verifying process for ensuring that alcohol did not reach any underage persons under the new excise policy of home delivery of liquor.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought to know from the government how it will verify the age of person placing order of delivery alcohol at doorsteps.

Senior counsel Rahul Mehra, appearing for the state government submitted that the policy, whenever it comes into existence, is an amendment in the existing rule and provisions and it may include norms likes providing Aadhaar number or any document as age proof.

The Court, which was hearing BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma challenging the newly-amended Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 ('Rules') allowing home delivery of liquor, has listed the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The recent amendment in excise policy reduces the drinking age in Delhi from 25 years to 21 years.



MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, in his petition filed through Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, had submitted that the Delhi government has amended Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 ('Rules') to allow for home delivery of liquor, both Indian and foreign-made, through mobile applications or websites.

He said that the amended Rule 66(6) which provides for 'home delivery' suffers from various constitutional illegalities and therefore is not sustainable under law.

The Court is also currently examining a batch of petitions challenging the New Excise Policy recently notified. (ANI)







