HC asks Delhi govt to form board of experts to examine X-Ray report of farmer, who died during tractor rally

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to a senior officer of the health department of the Delhi government to form a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of a 25-year-old farmer, who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna directed a senior official of the Delhi government's health department to constitute a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of the deceased farmer. The Court also directed the concerned doctors to prepare the report from the original X-Ray plate. Delhi Police has received the X-Ray plate from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Court also clarified that the report would be examined by the board comprising members from various fields including medical, forensic experts and a radiologist.



With this direction, the Court listed the matter for further hearing on April 14.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government standing counsel (criminal), lawyer Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police, informed the Court that CCTV footage have been shown to the family members and lawyers of the victim Navreet Singh.

The Court was hearing a plea-seeking court-monitored probe into the death of a farmer Navreet Singh, who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital. The family had approached Delhi High Court raising several questions on the death and sought a post mortem video and X-ray report of the deceased. (ANI)

