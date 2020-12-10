HC asks Delhi govt to reconsider order reserving 80 pc ICU beds for Covid patients

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to consider reviewing its decision reserving 80 percent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued the order after when it was apprised by the counsel of the petitioner, Association of Healthcare Providers, that 2,360 of the 5,081 ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients were lying vacant.

The court asked the Delhi government to consider the submission made by the petitioner and file a response in the matter. Thereafter, the court listed the matter for December 15.



Additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that it will review the situation and urged the court to take up the matter after 10 days.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who was appearing on behalf of the petitioner, countered the submission made by the Delhi Government calling it "delay tactics".

On November 12, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the order reserving 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

Earlier, a single-judge bench, while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers India, had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government. The stay was challenged by the Delhi government before a division bench. (ANI)

