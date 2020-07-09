HC asks DU to file affidavit explaining its date-sheet, mode, other details of conducting final year examination

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi University (DU) to file an affidavit explaining its date-sheet, mode, and other details of conducting the final year examination observing that career of thousand of students is at stake.

A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad asked Delhi University to explain in its affidavit how and when the final year examination will be conducted.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

The court was hearing a contempt petition against Delhi University (DU).

The petitioner Prateek Sharma's counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court that DU must clarify the mode and manner of examination that it is going to conduct now.

Representing UGC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that consultations with UGC are not necessary as the UGC has already given three months window to all institutions to conduct its examination. He also apprised the court that the government has laid down standard of procedure to conduct offline examination.

Responding to court queries, SG Mehta told the court that it is mandatory to conduct exams, either online or offline before September 30.

Observing that career of thousand of students is at stake, the court pulled up Delhi University for changing its decision time after time.

The court noted that DU has informed the court earlier that they are ready to conduct exams on July 1.

It said that then DU changed its mind completely and deferred it till July 10 and thereafter the court had to issue contempt notice.

DU counsel told the court that the decision was taken in light of giving more time to students and various petitions are pending before the court related to DU examination.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by various students in connection with DU exams.

The court noted that DU has decided to conduct its exam after August 15 and said, "Do you want us to constantly monitor you (DU)?"

The court also pulled up the university for filing a vague reply which does not contain the minutes of the interdepartmental meeting of DU, UGC and MHRD.

The court has expressed its concerns for student losing a year due to delay in grant of a degree from DU.

DU counsel sought time from the court and that it will be setting up a date sheet in a few days. (ANI)

