HC asks Kerala govt to produce files on directive mandating COVID-negative certificate for returning expatriates

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has asked the state government to produce files on the directive issued by it to making COVID-negative certificate mandatory for returning expatriates.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly on Monday sought the files while hearing a plea filed by one Reji Thazhamon questioning whether the state government has the power to impose restrictions in addition to those imposed by the Central government.

Thazhamon, in his plea, sought directions to quash the Kerala government's order.

The counsel of the Central government informed the court that new guidelines have been issued for passengers and those who organize chartered flights.

"The state government has been entrusted with the task of quarantine and isolation. A detailed statement on how the guidelines would be applicable for states will be filed before the court," the counsel for the Centre told the court.

On the other hand, a counsel representing the State of Kerala, said that the Central government accepted the directives issued by the state government for COVID-negative certificate.

The bench said that it will consider the question about whether the state government has the power to impose restrictions in addition to those brought in by the Central government and slated the matter for further hearing on the next Monday. (ANI)

