HC asks Uttarakhand govt to file reply in Dehradun hooch death case

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply on a plea in the case pertaining to the death of seven people due to spurious liquor.

A division bench of Justices Ramesh Rangnath and Alok Kumar Verma issued notices to the Dehradun Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the officer probing the death case, asking them to file their replies through an affidavit.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by one Hoshiyar Singh. Singh, in his petition, said seven people including a soldier were killed after consuming spurious liquor in Dehradun last month.

The petitioner had alleged that the investigating officer was not filing the report due to political pressure to shield the accused. (ANI)

