Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file a reply in the matter of deduction of a day's salary of state government employees and employees of state corporations and bodies every month for Chief Minister's relief fund till the end of the financial year 2020-21, in the wake of COVID-19.
The court was hearing a petition filed in this regard when it asked the state government to file a reply within two days. Hearing in the matter to be next held on June 26. (ANI)
HC asks Uttarakhand govt to file reply on deduction of day's salary of state employees for CM relief fund
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:34 IST
