HC directs Centre, Delhi govt to meet with MCDs to find solution for its financial difficulties

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporations in Delhi to hold a meeting to find a solution for the financial difficulties being faced by the three MCDs.

With this direction, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for further hearing on September 8.

The High Court's direction came after it was informed by the Delhi government that Centre has not released over Rs 10,000 crore as its share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection.

In a fresh application filed before the court, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has alleged that funding meant for payment of salaries of safai karamchaaris and sanitation work has not been released by the Delhi government.

North DMC told the court that Rs 90.60 crore payable as grant-in-aid under the sanitation/urban development head, for the first quarter ending June 30, has not been released yet and Rs 181 crore under the same head for the second quarter is also due.

The application was filed in a pending petition filed by Rahul Birla, who sought direction to authorities concerned to release the salaries with arrears of sanitation workers in the national capital. (ANI)

