HC directs Delhi government to make arrangement of cryogenic tanks for transporting oxygen

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Delhi government to take steps for making arrangement of cryogenic tanks, which are in short supply, so that transportation of liquid oxygen from two plants in other states can be made.

Appearing for Delhi government, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra told the court that since Delhi is not an industrial state, it does not have any cryogenic tanks with it.

"However, the officers said that other states, including those which do not have their own infrastructure of cryogenic tanks for industrial use, have made arrangements. Let the GNCTD also take steps in this regard in coordination with the sub-group formed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in case the cryogenic tanks are in short supply, " the court said.

Solictor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Central Government would look into the issue so that a reasonable arrangement is worked out for making tanks available for transportation of liquid oxygen from all the three plants - Durgapur, Rourkela and Kalinganagar - in coordination with the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi).

"We make it clear that the efforts GNCTD has to make in this regard cannot be trivialized, and they should not leave it entirely to the Central Government to act in this regard, " a Divison Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakha Palli said.

Mehra had stated yesterday that only about 309 MT of liquid oxygen was received in NCT of Delhi till midnight.



"We are informed that this, again, was on account of arrangements not being made for cryogenic tanks to supply oxygen to Delhi. The GNCTD should, therefore, make all out efforts for procuring supply of cryogenic tankers from whatever source they can be made available, and look for all possible avenues. As aforesaid, the sub-Group in MoRTH shall also help in this regard, and we expect the officers of both the governments to interact and co-ordinate in this regard, " the court said.

The High Court was hearing a plea by Maharaja Agarsen Hospital and various other hospitals concerning to shortage of oxygen.

The court noted that the problem that Delhi continues to face arises primarily on account of the fact that the supply of oxygen to Delhi even at the allocated rate of 480 MT per day is not taking place.

One of the primary reasons is that three of the plants from which oxygen is to be supplied are situated at Rourkela, Durgapur and Kalinganagar, the court noted.

The court was informed that as far as Durgapur is concerned, empty cryogenic tanks have been airlifted and are in the process of being filled with liquid oxygen. It was also informed that the Railway Ministry is waiting to transport the tanks to Delhi as soon as these are loaded.

"So far as, Rourkela and Kalinganagar are concerned, we have been informed by Sumita Dawra and Mr Piyush Goyal that the GNCTD has not made arrangements for cryogenic tanks for transporting the liquid oxygen from these plants, " the court noted. (ANI)

