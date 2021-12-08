HC directs Delhi govt to carry out fresh inspection on liquor shop opened in residential area

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi government to file a reply on a petition challenging the recent opening of a liquor shop in a residential area of the Tri Nagar area.

The Court also asked Delhi Government to carry out a fresh inspection of the site, file a report and slate the matter for further hearing on December 13.

One of the petitioners was granted permission by the Court to be part of a team, who will conduct an inspection.



Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and the Department of Excise.

Meanwhile, advocate appearing for residents submitted before the Court that they will call off protest at the spot immediately.

Advocate S P Sharma, appearing for the petitioner, told the Court about the opening of a liquor shop at the main road of Kanhaiya Nagar in Tri Nagar, near to petitioners residence. The petitioner apprehends those bad elements may gather outside the liquor vend and some untoward incident may occur. They sought to remove or shift the shop.

The petition also said that authorities have neither done a survey nor sought opinion or consent from the residents. (ANI)

