HC directs Delhi govt to consider representation highlighting inadequacies in Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The High Court has directed the Delhi government and the authorities concerned to consider the representation highlighting all the deficiencies or inadequacies in the Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad last week, while disposing a public interest litigation, granted liberty to the petitioner to submit a representation to the authorities highlighting all the deficiencies or inadequacies in the Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953 and the Respondents were directed to consider the said representation.

The counsel appearing for the GNCTD submitted before the court that the representation made by the petitioner has been received and the same shall be considered and the state will pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law.



The lawyer for GNCTD prayed for eight weeks' time to dispose of the representation. He assured the court that all the genuine prayers made by the petitioner shall be looked into, said the court.

The petitioner, Jyoti Nambiar, sought direction to respondents to submit a report of progress, status and action plan to amend/omit the 1953 ACT, and/or progress of enactment of any legislation, if any, within a time frame, before the court.

The petitioner also sought direction to all the respondents to form guidelines for a more vigilant and affirmative role in registering and inspecting private nursing homes, maternity centres and hospitals in NCT of Delhi; issue directions to all the respondents to submit report /data regarding registered and unregistered nursing homes, and medical centres and hospitals operating in NCT, Delhi, on present date, according to the plea.

The petitioner also sought the issuance of directions to all the respondents to submit a report on what action is taken against the unregistered hospitals, nursing homes, and maternity centres and how many have been subsequently registered after the action is taken against them.

The plea sought further directions to all the respondents to submit reports/data regarding negligence cases that took place and complaints received by them which are pending or decided or disposed of against registered and unregistered nursing homes, medical centres and hospitals operating in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and action taken by them, the plea read. (ANI)

